Dr. Drew ignorantly asks, "how would you feel if international travel also required other vaccinations?"

This morning Dr. Drew tweeted: "These vaccine passports segregate people and strip them of their freedom to travel internationally. Vaccinations are important, and I encourage everyone to get the Covid vaccine, but how would you feel if international travel also required other vaccinations?"
People immediately responded to inform the gentleman doctor that many countries in fact do require vaccines before you can travel. Example:
Dr. Drew didn't have much to say other than a double down tweet later in the day:
As you'll recall, Dr. Drew called Covid-19 a "press-induced panic" last year, and said "your probability of dying of coronavirus — much higher being hit by an asteroid, I would say." He changed his tune somewhat after he got it.
In case your wondering, Dr. Drew appears to be an actual M.D., surprisingly enough.