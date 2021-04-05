Finally in possession of 'dream home,' Riverside couple may flip it

Previously on Boing Boing: Gentleman sells his house but won't move out, while new owners have been paying mortgage for 14 months

Tracie and Myles Albert finally have the opportunity to move into their dream home, but they may not. Squatters Sam Boktor and his wife Miriam Khalil refused to go for 15 months, but recent media attention appears to have chased them out.

The Albert's real estate agent credits FOX11.

The trauma and HOA payments appear to have diminished the joy the Alberts felt upon purchase. They may no longer want to live in the home.

FOX11: