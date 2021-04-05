In 2004, the small town of Knutby in Sweden was under the international spotlight after a bizarre, complex murder took place. It involved the town's Pentecostal pastor, his murdered wife, his 26-year-old nanny (who claimed she'd received texts from God), the nanny's husband, who'd been seriously wounded but not killed, and the sect's leader, a woman who people referred to as "The Bride of Christ." And it so happens that the pastor's first wife had died under suspicious circumstances a few years earlier. Now HBO brings us the new mini series, Pray, Obey, Kill, which looks more like a creepy horror film than a docuseries. But it is, in fact, a five-part documentary that I look forward to watching. It premieres April 12.
"Pray, Obey, Kill" is a new documentary about a creepy murder case involving members of a Pentecostal church
- COMMENTS
- docuseries
- Swedish murders
Disney docuseries offers "backstage pass" to the world of Imagineering
Disney is making it very tempting to join Disney+, their new entertainment streaming service, by offering a docuseries that puts a spotlight on its Imagineers. Entertainment Weekly: The Imagineering Story, a docuseries from The Pixar Story filmmaker Leslie Iwerks, pulls back the curtain on the work of the brilliant artist-engineers who have made real-life magic… READ THE REST
The Twisty Mini can help smokers still enjoy a hit, but a lot more responsibly
Overall cigarette use has dropped by a hefty 26 percent over the past decade according to the American Lung Association. And you can bet that of those who consumed that remaining 74 percent, almost every single one of them knew tobacco smoke was not doing anything to help improve their overall health. Of course, one… READ THE REST
Men, stop looking like trolls. Use these grooming tools to clean up and save up to 78% off
Most guys will tell you that looking good is hard work. And it's not always successful work either. While women are often brought up with a sharp eye on grooming and looking their best, most guys did not pick up that lesson at a young age. That usually means they need a little more help… READ THE REST
This compression leg sleeve relieves pain and offers massaging and heat features
Watching a runner or jogger motor by while wearing a leg compression sleeve, it may be simple to shrug it off as just another trendy athletic accessory like a headband or spandex. But the truth is leg compression sleeves are a lot more than a fashion statement — and science backs that up. Sleeve wearers… READ THE REST