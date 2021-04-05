A gentleman hare apparently wore out his welcome while pursuing a female hare, and the fisticuffs that ensued was caught on camera by photographer Paula Cooper while in her car in Norfolk, England. Nothing like a good boxing match to ward off unwanted suitors.
Watch this amusing boxing match between two hares
- 1 COMMENTS
- Bad dates
- Delightful Creatures
- Fisticuffs
The Future of Jazz – great TV episode from 1958
The Subject is Jazz was a one-season, 13-episode NBC television series that aired in 1958. YouTube has six episodes. The episode here focuses on the "The Future of Jazz. It includes performances and interviews with professors and musicians. Also worth watching is the "Jazz Today" episode, which has an incredible opening performance by the Billy… READ THE REST
Furious unarmed man confronts Boogaloo Bois with assault rifles: "Get the f*ck out of our town!"
An unarmed bystander confronted a group of Boogaloo Bois with assault rifles in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Easter and told them to "get your fucking guns out of here, man!" According to HuffPost, "the armed men were outside a police station protesting the "militarization" of the police — while carrying military-style guns modified for civilian… READ THE REST
The Low Darts are back with a new cover: "The Weight" by The Band
I'm always happy to see a new song from The Low Darts show up on my YouTube subscription page. These teenagers pick classic songs from the 60s and 70s and make beautiful covers. The Low Darts' studio cover of The Weight by The Band, recorded in Colman's basement studio. We're based in Fairfield, CT and… READ THE REST
The Twisty Mini can help smokers still enjoy a hit, but a lot more responsibly
Overall cigarette use has dropped by a hefty 26 percent over the past decade according to the American Lung Association. And you can bet that of those who consumed that remaining 74 percent, almost every single one of them knew tobacco smoke was not doing anything to help improve their overall health. Of course, one… READ THE REST
Men, stop looking like trolls. Use these grooming tools to clean up and save up to 78% off
Most guys will tell you that looking good is hard work. And it's not always successful work either. While women are often brought up with a sharp eye on grooming and looking their best, most guys did not pick up that lesson at a young age. That usually means they need a little more help… READ THE REST
This compression leg sleeve relieves pain and offers massaging and heat features
Watching a runner or jogger motor by while wearing a leg compression sleeve, it may be simple to shrug it off as just another trendy athletic accessory like a headband or spandex. But the truth is leg compression sleeves are a lot more than a fashion statement — and science backs that up. Sleeve wearers… READ THE REST