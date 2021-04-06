Turns out, you can — if you can get the slapping machine to stay alive long enough for the 135,000 slaps required to get it to a minimum safe temperature to eat. Science!
Image: Screengrab
Can you slap a chicken until it's cooked?
Turns out, you can — if you can get the slapping machine to stay alive long enough for the 135,000 slaps required to get it to a minimum safe temperature to eat. Science!
- COMMENTS
- chicken
- Citizen Science
- Science
Concrete gets tougher with graphene
Perhaps someday we will once again achieve Roman levels of concrete artistry. Graphene Exponent: In July 2020, Thomas Swan, a global chemical manufacturing company signed an agreement with Concrene for a graphene-enhanced concrete product. That concrete product is now planned to be available in the US market in April 2021. The products in the lineup… READ THE REST
Why do these rabbits do handstands and walk on their front paws instead of hopping?
Sauteur d'Alfort, a breed of domesticated rabbits, do "handstands" and walk on their front paws instead of hopping. New research suggest the strange behavior is likely caused by a mutation in a gene linked to limb movement. Understanding the mutation could help scientists better understand movement and the workings of the spinal cord in many… READ THE REST
Scientists may have figured out how to make a warp drive work
Scientists Alexey Bobrick and Gianni Martire have submitted a new scientific paper to the peer-reviewed journal Classical and Quantum Gravity, with a proposed plan for a functioning physical warp drive — like the kind of faster-than-light space travel you could otherwise only get in science fiction. As Bobrick explained in a press release: Many people in… READ THE REST
This farm-to-table subscription box provides healthier and fresher meat
If you aren't horrified by the state of America's food supply chain, then it's because you haven't been paying attention. Prices on food items keep rising, yet the farmers who make that food are taking home less and less. Part of that broken system is because farmers don't sell directly to you, the customer. Instead,… READ THE REST
Get PlayStation Plus for a year and a VPN Unlimited subscription for under $50
For zombie fans, gamers, or preferably both, April is shaping up to be a pretty big month. Last week, PlayStation Plus unveiled their slate of free games for their customers for the month of April, a list highlighted by a pair of popular zombie games guaranteed to keep players on high alert throughout the entire… READ THE REST
The Twisty Mini can help smokers still enjoy a hit, but a lot more responsibly
Overall cigarette use has dropped by a hefty 26 percent over the past decade according to the American Lung Association. And you can bet that of those who consumed that remaining 74 percent, almost every single one of them knew tobacco smoke was not doing anything to help improve their overall health. Of course, one… READ THE REST