I am betting on the Tauntaun in LEGO's Hoth playset

I think the Tauntaun is gonna win every fight in this LEGO microfighters Hoth playset.

If we ignore the whole 'Luke's Tauntaun was dead before an AT-AT was on Hoth' thing, and then the entire concept of 'scale' — this kit is cool. The minifigs fire projectiles at one another, dontchaknow.

The Tauntaun is very cute and has a Jedi to help it.

LEGO Star Wars at-at vs. Tauntaun Microfighters 75298 Building Kit; Awesome Buildable Toy Playset for Kids Featuring Luke Skywalker and at-at Driver Minifigures, New 2021 (205 Pieces) via Amazon