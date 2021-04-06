It's International Asexuality Day

It is the first International Asexuality Day, part of a campaign to promote awareness of the various identities and terms related to asexuality. The slogan is ACES, standing for Advocacy, Celebration, Education and Solidarity.

We encourage anyone who identifies under the ace umbrella to participate in IAD, particularly but not exclusively in non-anglophone and/or non-Western countries. Participation could be as simple as sharing a post on social media, but there are also organisations all over the world who are holding events, running campaigns and supporting causes. To get involved or find out about your local organisations, please see our Find Local Advocates page.