This video shows a kabura-ya (鏑矢), a turnip-headed whistling arrow, fired by a master kyudo archer at the Albert Park Sports Stadium in Melbourne on 13 February, 2010. Contrary to my jokey headline, they were used mostly in formal exchanges, as signals, or to carry messages, not as terror weapons like the Aztec Death Whistle.
Japanese whistling arrow not what ashigaru wanted to hear today
- COMMENTS
- archery
- History
- sports
Casa Susanna was a secret resort for gender non-conformists in the 1960s
In one of those triumphant stories that reaffirms every junk hound's eternal quest for treasures, antiques dealer Robert Swope and his partner Michel Hurst stumbled across a collection of photos at a flea market that revealed an underground community in the Catskills that may have otherwise remained a secret forever. The early '60s photographs featured… READ THE REST
Animation explains Martin Luther and the Reformation in under 5 minutes
I love these KIS KIS (Keep It Short) animated videos and other short-form content. This one looks at Martin Luther and the Christian Reformation. Bonus track: Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
A new digital archive contains 374 US-Native American treaties, available for the first time ever
From Smithsonian Magazine: Thanks to a newly completed digitization effort by the U.S. National Archives and the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (MIAC) in Santa Fe, researchers and the public now have unprecedented access to hundreds of these critical agreements. The online collection features 374 ratified Indian treaties from the archives' holdings. According to ablog post, these documents are housed… READ THE REST
This farm-to-table subscription box provides healthier and fresher meat
If you aren't horrified by the state of America's food supply chain, then it's because you haven't been paying attention. Prices on food items keep rising, yet the farmers who make that food are taking home less and less. Part of that broken system is because farmers don't sell directly to you, the customer. Instead,… READ THE REST
Get PlayStation Plus for a year and a VPN Unlimited subscription for under $50
For zombie fans, gamers, or preferably both, April is shaping up to be a pretty big month. Last week, PlayStation Plus unveiled their slate of free games for their customers for the month of April, a list highlighted by a pair of popular zombie games guaranteed to keep players on high alert throughout the entire… READ THE REST
The Twisty Mini can help smokers still enjoy a hit, but a lot more responsibly
Overall cigarette use has dropped by a hefty 26 percent over the past decade according to the American Lung Association. And you can bet that of those who consumed that remaining 74 percent, almost every single one of them knew tobacco smoke was not doing anything to help improve their overall health. Of course, one… READ THE REST