These Scenic Rim Jobs could help you discover your new passion

Thom Dunn

If you've ever wanted to live and work in the scenic Scenic Rim region of Queensland, Australia, this could be your chance! According to the official Scenic Rim Jobs website:

Science Rim Jobs is an initiative of Scenic Rim Regional Council developed under the Regional Skills Investment Strategy and the Scenic Rim Prosperity Strategy 2020-2025.

To really sell you on these Scenic Rim Jobs, they add:

There are many attributes that make the Scenic Rim the perfect place to live, work and play. The jobsinscenicrim.com.au website is a one-stop shop connecting local people with local jobs. Local employers providing valuable jobs for local residents is a win-win for both parties and also helps to build the Scenic Rim's prosperous economy.

As of this writing, there are no sex work or ass-eating jobs currently listed on the website. But there is an opening for a "casual stable hand" to start immediately, which could very well be the same thing.

Scenic Rim Jobs [Scenic Rim Regional Council]