Bjorn Steinbekk uses drones to capture spectacular footage of Iceland's recent volcano near Reykjavik. With the added music, his final videos are reminiscent of 1980s-style laser light shows at their best. Check out a bunch of his amazing lava light shows on his Instagram page.
Using drones to create amazing laser, er, lava light shows from Iceland volcano
- COMMENTS
- eruptions
- iceland
- Lava
- volcanos
Explosive and drone-melting video looking straight down into an erupting volcano
Photographer Garðar Ólafs sacrificed his drone for this astounding clip of the small volcano erupting near Reykjavik, Iceland earlier this month. Previously: Bjorn Steinbekk's footage from his drone flying around and through the eruption. READ THE REST
Listen to Bjork singing at age 11
In 1976, Björk, then 11-years-old and studying classical piano and flute, sang Tina Charles's "I Love to Love" for a school recital. According to Wikipedia, "her teachers sent a recording of her singing the song to the RÚV radio station, which was then Iceland's only radio station. The recording was nationally broadcast and, after hearing… READ THE REST
Let it out: Send your scream to a speaker in Iceland
When you're ready to take a break from doomscrolling, stop and send your scream to Iceland. It will be blasted from a real speaker that has been placed in one of the country's regions. "Scream therapy." You've been through a lot this year and it looks like you need the perfect place to let your… READ THE REST
This farm-to-table subscription box provides healthier and fresher meat
If you aren't horrified by the state of America's food supply chain, then it's because you haven't been paying attention. Prices on food items keep rising, yet the farmers who make that food are taking home less and less. Part of that broken system is because farmers don't sell directly to you, the customer. Instead,… READ THE REST
Get PlayStation Plus for a year and a VPN Unlimited subscription for under $50
For zombie fans, gamers, or preferably both, April is shaping up to be a pretty big month. Last week, PlayStation Plus unveiled their slate of free games for their customers for the month of April, a list highlighted by a pair of popular zombie games guaranteed to keep players on high alert throughout the entire… READ THE REST
The Twisty Mini can help smokers still enjoy a hit, but a lot more responsibly
Overall cigarette use has dropped by a hefty 26 percent over the past decade according to the American Lung Association. And you can bet that of those who consumed that remaining 74 percent, almost every single one of them knew tobacco smoke was not doing anything to help improve their overall health. Of course, one… READ THE REST