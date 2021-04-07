Amazon buying dead malls to turn into fulfilment centers

Amazon is buying up empty shopping malls and transforming them into fulfilmnet centers, reports ABC News.

In March, Amazon won approval to turn a mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, into a 3.4 million-square-foot distribution building, and a mall in Knoxville, Tennessee, into a 220,000-square-foot distribution center. In December, the local planning board in Worcester, Massachusetts, signed off on Amazon's request to convert the city's Greendale Mall into a 121,000-square-foot distribution center.

It struck me that Amazon could take advantage of the layout of their new fulfilment centers to allow the public to actually walk in and look at the items they might like to buy. They could even make a bit more money by selling food and drinks, maybe set up a few massage chairs, places for kids to play, etc.