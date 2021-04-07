Okay, it's my second reptile post of the day, but this video is too astonishing to pass up. According to Newsweek, this is not a clip from a horror flick, but rather some video taken from a 7-11 in Thailand showing an enormous lizard showing off its tongue and knocking food off the shelves as it climbs toward the ceiling. Customers can be heard shouting, screaming, and even laughing in the background. An exciting trip to the convenience store was had by all.
Like a scene from a monster movie, a gargantuan lizard climbs shelves at 7-11
