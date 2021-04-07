Stylish protestors use colorful tools to smash windows at Barclays London HQ

Seven smartly attired climate change activists were arrested in London earlier today after they calmly and methodically broke the windows of Barclays London headquarters. The stylish septet, who are members of the Extinction Rebellion, used brightly colored hammers and spikes to break the large windows to protest the banking industry's contribution to climate change.

From Reuters:

The group said the action was part of its "Money Rebellion" against the capitalist system which used "nonviolent direct action, causing damage to property to prevent and draw attention to greater damage".

It accused the bank of "continued investments in activities that are directly contributing to the climate and ecological emergency".

"Extinction Rebellion are entitled to their view on capitalism and climate change, but we would ask that in expressing that view they stop short of behaviour which involves criminal damage to our facilities and puts people's safety at risk," a spokesman for Barclays said.