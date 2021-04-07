The allure of 60s cigarette commercials

Boing Boing pal Jim Leftwich turned us on to this ten-minute collection of Newport, Kent, and York TV ads from the 1960s. Jim writes:

Woah, no wonder everyone smoked. They sold the lifestyle hard. And I'm grooving on the Newport vibe. I aspire to that fresh, spin-drift blown, sunlight sparkly, walking on the beach, hey we're on a sailboat kinda lifestyle. Without the cancer, maybe.

You gotta love the logic of the "Imperial length" York (the longest popular cigarette on the market). They claim it doesn't need a filter because the length of it smooths out the harsh taste of the tobacco. Um…so, only the first few puffs are smooth until it gets to the length of a normal (unfiltered) cigarette?



