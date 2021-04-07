Heat shrinking tubing is used in electronics projects to keep wires nice and tidy. It's fun to use, too! You can either rub a soldering iron tip over it or use a heat gun and the material shrinks tightly around the wires. You can use heat shrink tubing to reinforce charging cables, repair eyeglasses, and add a custom rubbery grip to pens and pencils. Amazon has a great sale on a 580-piece box of heat shrink tubing. Get some and have the time of your life with this wonder material.
The joy of heat shrink tubing
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Big tech eager to minimize remote working
Promises of "permanent" and "full-time" work-from-home were panic hype and tech workers who thought it was for real are finding themselves getting hauled back in to the office, reports the BBC. I hope you didn't move anywhere outside "commuting distance" during the pandemic! As of 1 September, she said, employees wishing to work from home… READ THE REST
UK rollout for sweat-testing ankle bands to enforce alcohol bans
Big Brother is licking you. Sweat monitors (aka scram cams) are ankle bands that monitor the wearer's sweat for alcohol, to enforce court-ordered abstinence. They're rolling them out nationwide in the UK in a bid to tackle booze-related crime. Under the scheme, courts will be able to hand out "alcohol abstinence orders" to offenders who… READ THE REST
Federal judge gives California go-ahead to enforce Net Neutrality
Net Neutrality, the principle that service providers must treat users and services equally and without discrimination, was the bedrock upon which the internet was built. Dealt a federal death-blow under the Trump administration, it was later restored in the state of California. And now a judge has dismissed an effort to prevent its enforcement. A… READ THE REST
Love popping bubble wrap? Pop Fidget Anti-Stress Pads offer the same satisfaction
Humans really aren't all that different from the other creatures that inhabit this planet. We laugh when cats ignore expensive cat toys while crawling bags or hopping into boxes. But honestly, are we any different? Case in point: in a world with stress balls, weighted blankets, and even adult coloring books, what's one of the… READ THE REST
Ditch the daily car commute with the Black Rover electric skateboard, now 19% off
Cars have been a symbol of freedom for a century. Once you earn a license as a teenager, you've got the means to get out of the house on your own. Later, the freedom of the open road is intoxicating, offering the temptation of limitless adventure if you just hop behind the wheel, turn the… READ THE REST
CrossOver lets Mac users run Windows programs seamlessly — and it's $20 now
For decades, they've been mortal enemies. Oil and water. Fire and ice. Hatfields and McCoys. Windows and Mac. Never the twain shall meet. Nowhere is the dichotomous relationship between the two programming giants more evident than when you run an emulator to try and make a Windows app work on a Mac. There's a good… READ THE REST