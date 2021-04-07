The joy of heat shrink tubing

Mark Frauenfelder

Heat shrinking tubing is used in electronics projects to keep wires nice and tidy. It's fun to use, too! You can either rub a soldering iron tip over it or use a heat gun and the material shrinks tightly around the wires. You can use heat shrink tubing to reinforce charging cables, repair eyeglasses, and add a custom rubbery grip to pens and pencils. Amazon has a great sale on a 580-piece box of heat shrink tubing. Get some and have the time of your life with this wonder material.