Uh oh. Lauren Boebert tells Americans not to be distracted by "the natural"… "We are taking ground in the spirit world"

Rep. Lauren Boebert (Q–CO) seemed to have lost her last marble last night, babbling to TV-pastor Gene Bailey on the religious show Flashpoint about "the unseen" and how the real work in the United States is being done in another dimension. When asked by Bailey what she wanted to tell American Christians, the QAnon congresswoman said, "Don't be distracted by what you are seeing in the natural." (In other words, don't pay attention to what you see; don't pay attention to science or real facts.) "There are certainly things going on in the unseen that god is doing… so don't get distracted by everything you are seeing on the outside." Yikes. She then rambles on about God and outside distractions, and how she believes "we are taking ground in the spirit realm." It's not clear who the "we" is, but if she and her army of ghosts want to take ground in the spirit realm, go right ahead – just leave us naturals out of it.

Appearing on the Kenneth Copeland network show Flashpoint last night, Rep. Lauren Boebert told American Christians not to be "distracted by what you are seeing in the natural" and that Christians "are taking ground in the spirit realm." cc: @RightWingWatch pic.twitter.com/Js7nBKxcH5 — Christian Nightmares (@ChristnNitemare) April 7, 2021