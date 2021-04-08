Barrel of monkeys on the loose in Cincinnati, Ohio

In Cincinnati, Ohio, police, animal control officers, and volunteers are chasing down a barrel of monkeys that reportedly escaped from "a private collection." Latest update is that the five monkeys are hiding out in the trees of St. Joe's Cemetery. From WLWT:

"I thought the monkeys was gone I started making jokes showing my mom. My mom thought I was crazy. I said, 'look there's monkeys out here.' Then I heard it making the noises, not 'ooh ooh aah aah' stuff, but grunts, so I didn't know what it was," Alycha Tucker said. "I just stood there as my eyes adjusted to pitch blackness and that is when I saw it, just standing there, taller than garbage can, and its arms were real long hanging down and its arms are real skinny."