Capitol riot defendant claims he was beaten by correctional officer while in detention

Ryan Samsel of Bristol, Pennsylvania, currently in detention pending trial for knocking over a police officer, causing her to lose consciousness and suffer a concussion during the January 6 domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol, says a correctional officer beat him in his cell so badly that he could lose sight in one eye.

From CBS News:

In an interview with WUSA, [Samsel's attorney] Elisabeth Pasqualini said Samsel was "viciously and savagely" beaten by a corrections officer in the D.C. Correctional Treatment Facility after the guard zip-tied Samsel's hands. She said she was only alerted to the alleged attack when two attorneys representing other defendants contacted her and said her client had gotten "a beatdown" by a guard and was in the hospital. "He has definitely suffered serious injuries, including a shattered orbital floor, a broken orbital bone, his jaw was broken, his nose was broken," Pasqualini said, adding that Samsel is currently unable to see out of his right eye and may permanently lose vision in it.

Samsel is charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating, or interfering with a police officer, attempting to obstruct a police officer, and obstructing an official proceeding. According to CBS News, "Records show Samsel is on parole for an assault conviction from 2016 in Pennsylvania and that there's a separate warrant for his arrest related to an alleged 2019 assault in New Jersey."

It must be strange for "blue lives matter" types to be beaten by authorities in the same way minorities are.