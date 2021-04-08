Capitol rioter Rosanne Boyland died from a meth overdose, not trampling

Rosanne Boyland, a 34-year-old woman from Georgia who died while participating in the domestic terrorist attack on the US Capitol on January 6, was not trampled to death by fellow MAGAs as previously reported. Toxicology results indicate the cause of her death was "acute amphetamine intoxication."
From The Daily Beast:
The New York Times was the first to report on January that Boyland, a 34-year-old from Georgia who wanted to be a sobriety counselor, was seen in body-camera footage being trampled by rioters as her friend screamed for help. "She's gonna die! She's dead! Rosanne! Rosanne!" her friend is heard yelling as rioters sprayed chemical irritants over his head toward cops. She was pronounced dead shortly after.