Home inspector caught on camera "pleasuring" self with Elmo doll

A Detroit-area home inspector was charged with aggravated indecent exposure and property damage after being caught on camera "pleasuring" himself with an Elmo doll. Kevin Wayne VanLuven, 59, was hired to inspect a home in Oxford Township, Michigan, that was being sold. Unbeknownst to him, a nursery cam detected movement and alerted the owner to the act. He returned the doll to its original place after "pleasuring himself" with it, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. The specifics of the self-pleasuring act are left largely to the imagination.

Added Bouchard: "Just when I think I have seen it all, someone steps up and surprises me."

VanLuven's next court appearance is scheduled for April 19. In the meantime, he is not allowed to be alone in a home that is not his and must undergo a mental health evaluation, according to the press release.