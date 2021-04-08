Lance Armstrong's son Luke arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl

Luke Armstrong, cyclist Lance Armstrong's son, was accused of sexual assault with a 16-year-old girl at a party in Austin, Texas. Armstrong, who is now 21 years old, a student at Rice University, and former football team member at the university, has been arrested. He was 18-years-old at the time of the alleged crime.

From KXAN:

The victim told police in November 2020 that she asked Armstrong to pick her up from the party after she had been drinking. The victim says she didn't remember the ride in Armstrong's truck but remembered waking up on a couch at a house where Luke lived and being sexually assaulted, the affidavit says.

In a December 2020 phone call between the victim and Armstrong, the affidavit says Armstrong admitted to having sex with the victim at his dad's house. Police say the assault happened at a home in the 1700 block of Windsor Road.

APD interviewed multiple people who were connected to the victim and had previous conversations about the incident. Most told police that the victim indicated that she was sexually assaulted. One friend, however, told police that the sex was consensual, the affidavit says.

Armstrong was granted and released on a personal recognizance bond Tuesday, Armstrong's attorney Randy Leavitt said. The family is fully cooperating with the district attorney's office and Leavitt said he is actively gathering evidence and witness testimonies to prove Armstrong's innocence.