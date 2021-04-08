Mississippi Republican Secretary of State worried about "woke college students" voting

Not that we need blatant boneheaded statements to know the nefarious thoughts that dwell within the GOP, but this kind of reminder is still nice. Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson gives the same reason men gave for over a century prohibiting women to vote up until 1920 and the 19th amendment: they're too uninformed to cast ballots. Too stupid, Mr. Watson? Too liberal? Thank God, as Secretary of State, with the charge of protecting your state's voting rights you are here to save us from these "woke" college students. Watson's statement is in response to President Biden's executive order to expand voter registration.
via Salon:
Biden's March 7 executive order instructs federal agencies to find ways to "expand citizens' opportunities to register to vote" and evaluate ways they can "promote voter registration and voter participation," such as including information in agency materials and websites. It also instructs agencies to find ways to "provide access to voter registration services and vote-by-mail ballot applications" in their dealings with the public and to assist applicants who need help registering. It makes no mention of colleges or universities, nor automatic voter registration.
Watson falsely described the order as "basically employing all the federal agencies, universities and colleges to register as many folks as they can via this automatic voter registration."