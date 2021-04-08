Mississippi Republican Secretary of State worried about "woke college students" voting

Not that we need blatant boneheaded statements to know the nefarious thoughts that dwell within the GOP, but this kind of reminder is still nice. Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson gives the same reason men gave for over a century prohibiting women to vote up until 1920 and the 19th amendment: they're too uninformed to cast ballots. Too stupid, Mr. Watson? Too liberal? Thank God, as Secretary of State, with the charge of protecting your state's voting rights you are here to save us from these "woke" college students. Watson's statement is in response to President Biden's executive order to expand voter registration.

WATCH: Mississippi's Republican Secretary of State says our country will "pay" if "woke college students" are able to vote, just one of many occurrences of GOP officials unintentionally revealing they don't want everyone to vote. pic.twitter.com/ZU88lBwxxG — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) April 7, 2021

