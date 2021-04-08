Nazi-enthusiast Madison Cawthorn understands the Boulder shooter

Somehow North Carolina republican congressperson, and Nazi-enthusiast, Madison Cawthorn has magical knowledge of the Boulder shooter's motivations.

The Hill, however is very clear the Colorado authorities actually investigating are not ready to make any pronouncement:

"I think this is really a failed policy by the Joe Biden administration because they just started dropping bombs on Syria last month, even though we had … we have been reaching historic peace deals in the Middle East," Cawthorn told Fox46-WJZY on March 26. "And now the Syrian immigrant is now shooting people up in Colorado. I think the two are linked."

Colorado authorities have said it is too early to determine what the motive was behind the March 22 shooting, allegedly carried out by 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, whose family emigrated to the U.S. from Syria in 2002.

Ali Aliwi Alissa, the suspect's brother, told CNN he believed his brother may have been suffering from mental illness. A law enforcement official told the network that it appears nothing in the federal system would have prohibited Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa from buying a firearm.

Reached for comment Friday by The Hill, a spokesperson for the Boulder Police Department said the investigation is active and ongoing and that they are not commenting further at this time.