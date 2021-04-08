OpenAI Jukebox, a neural net that generates music, took the 1993 song "Barbie Girl" and made it much better.
Orginal lyrics:
I'm a barbie girl in the Barbie world
Life in plastic, it's fantastic
You can brush my hair
Undress me everywhere
Imagination
Life is your creation
Come on Barbie, let's go party!
AI Jukebox:
I'm a Barbie girl
in a–
in a drafty kitchen
Dark and need tobacci
You can bite my hair
And try to everywhere
Imagination
Life is your creation
Come on Barbie, let's go party
I'm a Barbie girl
A Barbie girl
Slip on
Du Barbie girl
(Want!)
(Guitars!)
(Sex!)
Circumcised mother
You googled my shottygun