New record for the most expensive comic book ever sold

Action Comics #1, the first appearance of Superman, sold for 10 cents back in 1938. It sold for $3.25 million yesterday. According to CNN, the unnamed buyer is "relatively new to comic investing." The seller paid around $2 million for the comic just three years ago.

"With all collectibles on the rise, plus crypto currencies and NFTs minting new millionaires almost daily, we expect to see comic prices increase as they look for new places to park their money," said Vincent Zurcolo, co-owner of online marketplace ComicConnect which brokered the deal, in a statement.

(via CNN)