Oof. Fox's new show Gutfeld! tells same joke about racism 3 nights in a row

Fox's new late night talk show Gutfeld! just premiered three days ago, and they've already run out of material. Watch the same exact joke they tell three nights in a row about a CNN guest being called a racist. A running gag this ain't. The show, hosted by Fox's Greg Gutfeld, also had a problem coming up with an original logo and thought, "Gutfeld…Garfeld…Garfield!" They thus grabbed on to cartoon strip Garfield's title design and ran with it. (See the classy replica below.)

Gutfeld! has told the same terrible joke about CNN three nights in a row — a supercut pic.twitter.com/9RThg15AEM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2021