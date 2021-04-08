Fox's new late night talk show Gutfeld! just premiered three days ago, and they've already run out of material. Watch the same exact joke they tell three nights in a row about a CNN guest being called a racist. A running gag this ain't. The show, hosted by Fox's Greg Gutfeld, also had a problem coming up with an original logo and thought, "Gutfeld…Garfeld…Garfield!" They thus grabbed on to cartoon strip Garfield's title design and ran with it. (See the classy replica below.)
Oof. Fox's new show Gutfeld! tells same joke about racism 3 nights in a row
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- faux entertainment
- flops
- gutfeld!
How to compare mortgage rates from multiple lenders at once
This content is a paid advertisement from Credible Operations, Inc., called "Credible" below. If you click on the links below, Credible will compensate the publisher of this content. The owner of this website and publisher of this content do not endorse or promote the services of Credible or any other provider of mortgage brokerage services.… READ THE REST
The DeskStand delivers an adjustable standing desk experience without a new desk
Now that the global pandemic is subsiding and the world is slowly reopening, it's probably about time to talk about that subject you've been avoiding until now It's time to talk about the Quarantine 15. You know. Those 15 or so pounds that you packed on while you spent a year huddled up at home.… READ THE REST
Love popping bubble wrap? Pop Fidget Anti-Stress Pads offer the same satisfaction
Humans really aren't all that different from the other creatures that inhabit this planet. We laugh when cats ignore expensive cat toys while crawling bags or hopping into boxes. But honestly, are we any different? Case in point: in a world with stress balls, weighted blankets, and even adult coloring books, what's one of the… READ THE REST