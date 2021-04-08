Reverse image search for pixel art

Open Game Art is a fantastic resource for finding pixel art. Eivind Magnus Hvidevold extended it with a killer feature: reverse image search. Whither thou went, sprite?

I wanted to build a reverse image search for OpenGameArt as Google Image Search and TinEye don't give good results for it. I had previously generated a huge tile map to give an overview of similar images on OpenGameArt, but it wasn't very resource friendly on the web or image browser and had to be split into smaller files, plus it's not searchable in any way, just scrollable. So I wanted a way for people to explore what kind of art is available on OpenGameArt, and landed on using similarity search to browse the image space.