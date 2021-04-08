Written and directed by Stacy Peralta, enjoy this awesome documentary on the Bones Brigade, a team of legendary pioneers who rode under the Powell-Peralta banner and helped define skating.
Stacy Peralta's autobiography of the Bones Brigade
- skateboarding is not a crime
How to get back into skateboarding
I wish I had found this guide a lot earlier in the pandemic. Everything from updates in gear to not being a giant bag of douche when you go to drop in for the first time, Concrete Existence's 'Welcome Back' is a treasure trove of information. It took me a couple of weeks working in… READ THE REST
Neil deGrasse Tyson on why he admires skateboarding
Skateboarding is a boon to society. Independent trucks are king. READ THE REST
Los Angeles has a skateboarding Mandalorian
It is only natural that Los Angeles' contribution to the roster of wacky-local-Star-Wars-cosplayers would street skate. Comedian Tim Brehmer is having a ball. There are certain sections of Venice, Mando, that I wouldn't advise… READ THE REST
