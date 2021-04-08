The strange hidden "games" on the ground within Microsoft Flight Simulator

If you tire of flying around inside the magnificence of Microsoft Flight Simulator, explore some of the other fascinating and unintentional (?) experiences hidden at the glitchy ground level inside the virtual world. From Writing on Games:

I was interested in actually exploring that world beneath its beautiful cloud formations—what I found was absolutely not what I expected. Here's the story of how I accidentally managed to turn Flight Simulator into a walking sim—how a seemingly simple shift in perspective led me on one of the wildest journeys I've had with a game in some time, uncovering things about Flight Simulator that I never thought I'd find. It also got me thinking about intended play, game preservation, speedrunning and, well… my own place in the universe.