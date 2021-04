I missed this video, last year, but wow did I enjoy watching it tonight!

Tony Hawk, pro-skater, is the definition of cool. His innate nice-ness, and how stoked he always is at people making an effort, are inspiring. This video is a feel-good skating win.

I hope to someday run into Mr. Hawk at the skatepark. I can not do a kickflip. I can barely ollie.