It doesn't take much to keep this family of young otters happy. Watch how frisky they get when they discover a bamboo branch that keepers at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney gave them for "enrichment." According to the zoo's YouTube page, the mama otter was "trying to use the bamboo for nesting material" but the pups put it to better use.
Watch this family of otters go wild over one bamboo branch
