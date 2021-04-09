If you set ball bearings at the top of each of these two inclined planes, one linear and the other curved, which ball reaches the bottom faster? Are they Galileo's balls, arriving simultaneously because of gravity? Are they Leonardo's balls, with the linear one arriving first because it has less distance to travel? Or are they Huygens' balls, the undulating one winning because of acceleration?
Ball bearing ramp challenge: which reaches the bottom first?
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- balls
- physics
Physicist Michio Kaku: "Reaching out to aliens is a terrible idea"
Professor Michio Kaku, author of the new book, The God Equation, was interviewed by The Guardian on his thoughts about string theory ("The universe in some sense is like a chess game and for 2,000 years we've been trying to figure out how the pawns move."), Isaac Newton ( "A person like that comes along once every… READ THE REST
Scientists may have figured out how to make a warp drive work
Scientists Alexey Bobrick and Gianni Martire have submitted a new scientific paper to the peer-reviewed journal Classical and Quantum Gravity, with a proposed plan for a functioning physical warp drive — like the kind of faster-than-light space travel you could otherwise only get in science fiction. As Bobrick explained in a press release: Many people in… READ THE REST
Draw your own iceberg and see if it flips
Glaciologist and climate scientist Megan Thompson-Munson wants to correct the popular image of icebergs. Yes, 90% of an iceberg is underwater, but they don't float the way you see them in stock photos. Read her explanation at Twitter. Inspired by that thread, Joshua Tauberer made Iceberger, a web toy in which you can draw your… READ THE REST
The Boox blur the lines between an e-reader and a tablet
Technology lines always blur over time. And no area is this more evident in recent years than in the morph between e-readers and tablets. E-readers used to just be used for curling up with an e-book and, well, reading. But with the advent of smaller components and more capabilities packed into a smaller space, e-readers… READ THE REST
Prepare yourself for spring and summer with this brilliant $140 outdoor grill and smoker
You can grill 365 days a year, rain or shine. If you're brave enough, you can even grill in the snow. But you have to admit that firing up the coals and slapping some meat on a building blaze in the middle of beautiful spring and summer weather is truly the pinnacle of any grillmaster's… READ THE REST
How to compare mortgage rates from multiple lenders at once
This content is a paid advertisement from Credible Operations, Inc., called "Credible" below. If you click on the links below, Credible will compensate the publisher of this content. The owner of this website and publisher of this content do not endorse or promote the services of Credible or any other provider of mortgage brokerage services.… READ THE REST