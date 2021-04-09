Ball bearing ramp challenge: which reaches the bottom first?

Rob Beschizza

If you set ball bearings at the top of each of these two inclined planes, one linear and the other curved, which ball reaches the bottom faster? Are they Galileo's balls, arriving simultaneously because of gravity? Are they Leonardo's balls, with the linear one arriving first because it has less distance to travel? Or are they Huygens' balls, the undulating one winning because of acceleration?