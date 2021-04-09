Here we have a TikToker in her car, parked in front of a gas station pump. She's recording a woman who seems to be upset that the TikToker won't move her car so she can use the blocked tank to fill her Land Rover Defender's tank. "I want THAT one," she seems to be saying. Why is the Land Rover driver so insistent on that particular pump, when so many other pumps are available? The Land Rover driver even pulls out her phone to record the TikToker. I wish we could get her side of the story!
"I want THAT one!" Driver gets mad that she can't use a particular gas pump
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Karen alert!
- karens
- mysteries of the unexplained
Karens redubbed with zombie sounds
2020 still has a few months, so the mashup of Karens and an impending zombie apocalypse does not feel out of the question. The metal music is a ::chef's kiss:: touch, too. The Karen mask is shaping up to be a top costume for Halloween this year, which is of course extra-ironic, because many Karens… READ THE REST
This "Karen" Halloween mask will have every manager cowering in fear.
Leatherface with a chainsaw or Karen with a cell phone – who really strikes fear into the hearts of men in 2020? This latex mask sculpted by artist Jason Adcock captures the true horror underneath the haircut. Be sure to talk your partner into dressing up like the manager of Arby's for an unbeatable couple's… READ THE REST
Woman tries out for title of Worst Karen on the planet
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan (@jordanmykelgipson) on Jul 21, 2020 at 6:21pm PDT A black man attempted to make a Postmates delivery to an apartment when he was stopped at the front door by a woman who claimed to be a resident. The woman launched into a tirade and blocked… READ THE REST
The Boox blur the lines between an e-reader and a tablet
Technology lines always blur over time. And no area is this more evident in recent years than in the morph between e-readers and tablets. E-readers used to just be used for curling up with an e-book and, well, reading. But with the advent of smaller components and more capabilities packed into a smaller space, e-readers… READ THE REST
Prepare yourself for spring and summer with this brilliant $140 outdoor grill and smoker
You can grill 365 days a year, rain or shine. If you're brave enough, you can even grill in the snow. But you have to admit that firing up the coals and slapping some meat on a building blaze in the middle of beautiful spring and summer weather is truly the pinnacle of any grillmaster's… READ THE REST
How to compare mortgage rates from multiple lenders at once
This content is a paid advertisement from Credible Operations, Inc., called "Credible" below. If you click on the links below, Credible will compensate the publisher of this content. The owner of this website and publisher of this content do not endorse or promote the services of Credible or any other provider of mortgage brokerage services.… READ THE REST