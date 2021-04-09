"I want THAT one!" Driver gets mad that she can't use a particular gas pump

@evergreenandmrsn She stormed inside without a mask and demanded the worker tell me to move 💀 #karen ♬ original sound – EvergreenAndMRSN

Here we have a TikToker in her car, parked in front of a gas station pump. She's recording a woman who seems to be upset that the TikToker won't move her car so she can use the blocked tank to fill her Land Rover Defender's tank. "I want THAT one," she seems to be saying. Why is the Land Rover driver so insistent on that particular pump, when so many other pumps are available? The Land Rover driver even pulls out her phone to record the TikToker. I wish we could get her side of the story!