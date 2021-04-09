This video shows a monkey playing Pong using Neuralink, the Elon Musk-backed brain interface tech. Neuralink touts a new breakthrough technology, but a little skepticism is warranted, because we've been here before and paddle games are always the demonstrator.
Monkey plays pong … with its MIND
- monkey think monkey do
- tech
