No-masker who intentionally coughed on brain cancer patient receives 30-day sentence

Debra Hunter of Florida was ordered to pay $5,000 and serve 30 days in jail for intentionally coughing on a person who has a brain tumor at a Pier 1 Imports store. "I think I'll get real close to you and cough on you. How's that?" said Hunter as she walked up to the victim and coughed in her face.

During Hunter's sentencing, the judge in the case said she was struck by Hunter's lack of remorse or concern for the victim.

From AP: