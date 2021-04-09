After a gentleman in China allegedly sexually assaulted a university student on a bus, he tried to escape. But the passengers – and bus driver – ganged up against him. "Why should we let you go?" one asked him. "Close the window! Close the window!" another commuter said. "Don't let him escape! Pull him back!" Meanwhile the bus driver locked the door. As the panicked (alleged) perv tried to squeeze through a window that was still open, a pedestrian came by asking what was going on. He then helped squish the man, who had body parts sticking out of the window, back into the bus. The man was officially trapped, and later detained ten days.
Watch passengers trap a man on bus after he allegedly sexually assaults a student
