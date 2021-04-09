The nostalgic fun of a Datsun 240z

Early models of the Z were a lot of fun. Light, quick and well designed, their owners loved them.

Bring a Trailer:

This 1971 Datsun 240Z was purchased by the seller in 2019 and subsequently refurbished with work including a repaint in orange, relining the fuel tank, rebuilding the air conditioning system, and replacing the exhaust system, starter motor, and alternator. Power is provided by a 2.4-liter inline-six mated to a rebuilt five-speed manual transmission sourced from a 280Z. Equipment consists of an aluminum radiator, re-chromed bumpers, a black vinyl interior, and 14″ slotted wheels. This 240Z is offered with blue California license plates and a clean California title in the seller's name.

The evolution from the early 70s 240z to today's Nissan 370z is interesting to look at, but I far, far prefer the older car. The simple interior is lovely and Porsche-like.

I also love this orange.