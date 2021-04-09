The "Pokémon Combat Rap" (2000) will get you pumped for battle

David Pescovitz

This is Martin Culpepper, better known as Ztorm, star of Pokémon VHS and DVD guides like The Advanced Pokemon Master's Guide and Becoming a Master: The Ultimate Pokémon Experience. Ztorm died in 2017 but his "Combat Rap" lives on. Catch 'em all.