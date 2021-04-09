This is Martin Culpepper, better known as Ztorm, star of Pokémon VHS and DVD guides like The Advanced Pokemon Master's Guide and Becoming a Master: The Ultimate Pokémon Experience. Ztorm died in 2017 but his "Combat Rap" lives on. Catch 'em all.
The "Pokémon Combat Rap" (2000) will get you pumped for battle
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- pokemon
- rap
- videogames
Fortnite! Now with tame-able attack raptors!
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has added raptors. They seem really troublesome to tame and unlikely to provide much benefit, if prior experiences with tame-able non-player beasts are at all indicative of their non-performance. Getting eaten by wild wolves in the middle of a fight with a real player is a joy. Beyond that instance,… READ THE REST
The MC Hammer handheld electronic game was very strange (and bad)
On the heels of MC Hammer's wildly successful "U Can't Touch This," Tiger Electronics released a handheld videogame where you get to challenge Hammer in a dance-off. Above is a recording of the strange gameplay. Perhaps harem pants were too difficult to animate for the LCD screen. You can play it yourself through the Internet… READ THE REST
Chase down a chicken in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6
I love the absurdism of Fortnite, and the gameplay. This new season brings some absolutely unintelligible bullshit about the backstory and a lot of weapons system changes. There are new weapon upgrade trees that fork like crazy and make very little sense, after 2 hours or so of game play. Bows are now upgrade-able into… READ THE REST
The Boox blur the lines between an e-reader and a tablet
Technology lines always blur over time. And no area is this more evident in recent years than in the morph between e-readers and tablets. E-readers used to just be used for curling up with an e-book and, well, reading. But with the advent of smaller components and more capabilities packed into a smaller space, e-readers… READ THE REST
Prepare yourself for spring and summer with this brilliant $140 outdoor grill and smoker
You can grill 365 days a year, rain or shine. If you're brave enough, you can even grill in the snow. But you have to admit that firing up the coals and slapping some meat on a building blaze in the middle of beautiful spring and summer weather is truly the pinnacle of any grillmaster's… READ THE REST
How to compare mortgage rates from multiple lenders at once
This content is a paid advertisement from Credible Operations, Inc., called "Credible" below. If you click on the links below, Credible will compensate the publisher of this content. The owner of this website and publisher of this content do not endorse or promote the services of Credible or any other provider of mortgage brokerage services.… READ THE REST