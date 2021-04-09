This collapsible cart is built to carry almost 300 pounds to supply all your summer adventures

As a summer of outdoor activities gets closer, all those "go big" plans for 2021 — the year the world reopened — are going to have to get real. But it's not just about where you're going. It's also about how you're getting there. And how you're trudging all those umbrellas and towels out to the beach — or even all your gardening supplies out to the backyard.

Backpacks and tote bags will only take you so far. And since putting a big red wagon in the back of your vehicle to help lug stuff around is pretty impractical, the Costway Collapsible Outdoor Utility Folding Garden Tool Cart is a fairly smart, effective answer to how heavy stuff gets moved during all your travel.

Crafted from a heavy-duty thick steel frame and premium detachable oxford cloth, this wagon is about as sturdy and built for major hauling as anything you wouldn't find on a construction site. With its elevated sides, the cart is a workhorse, capable of carrying maximum loads of up to 286 lbs.

And thanks to the heavy-duty, 7-inch, easy-to rotate 360-degree wheels, it's easy to pull this wagon out onto virtually any terrain, from rough uneven ground to sand and more.

Best of all, this wagon almost doesn't even feel like a wagon because the whole thing can be broken down for quick transport and storage when you're not using it. Using an internal pull rope design, the cart can be folded up in seconds, with the attached cover bag not only protecting the frame but also assuring there aren't any accidental spread-outs while it's folded up your closet, garage, or vehicle trunk.

From camping trips to a visit to the park to just toting tools around the yard for weekend maintenance, this compact cart is built to withstand the rigors of the outdoors while still getting the job done.

With a retail price of $139, the Costway Collapsible Outdoor Utility Wagon Folding Garden Tool Cart is on sale at more than $40 off, a savings of over 30 percent at just $94.99.

Prices subject to change.