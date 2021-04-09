This "wannabe entomologist" allows a venomous Huntsman spider to crawl across her face

Lisa Van Kula Donovan, from Australia, treats spiders the way some people might treat a pet bird or hamster, allowing them to crawl all over her. This isn't the first video of Donovan with a Huntsman spider on her face (there's another on her wannabe_entomologist Instagram page from months ago), but in this video she calmly allows the spider to settle over her eye, which is pretty amazing. She says the Huntsman, which is "venomous but not deadly," is a mama spider that just had babies. And Donovan says (as if she were talking about a litter of puppies) that she has set aside a few of the babies to raise.