Australian comedian Lewis Spears was on-stage mocking Prince Philip only to have an unusual audience response: "he just died!" Talk about perfect comic timing.
Audience interrupts Aussie comedian's Prince Philip routine to inform him he just died
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- comedy
- deaths
- prince philip
Colbert's hysterical reaction to "Space Hero," a reality show whose winner will earn a trip to the ISS
On Wednesday's A Late Show, Stephen Colbert did a funny Space News segment on the news of an upcoming reality show, Space Hero, where contestants will live as if they were on a space station and compete in astronaut-related challenges. The winner will allegedly get to travel to the International Space Station. As Stephen points… READ THE REST
Simone Giertz makes a chair/bed for her special needs dog Scraps
In Simone's latest video, she makes a seat/bed for her dog, Scraps, that she can also sit on as she works. Scraps only has three legs, so Simone had to create something that Scraps felt secure in getting on/off of. There are lots of endearing and funny moments in this video. I laughed out loud… READ THE REST
If all the fun stuff happened at school the one day you were sick, this comedy sketch is for you
The the latest comedy sketch by the brothers behind Fairbairn Films is a humorous reminder of the days you skipped boring school only to realize you missed the most exciting day ever (e.g., a kid punched a teacher or a water main broke and flooded the entire classroom). This poor chap calls his friends at… READ THE REST
HP is unleashing desktops, laptops, Chromebooks, and more at up to 60% off
If you're itching for a computer upgrade, Hewlett Packard is one of the half-dozen brands you can buy sight unseen and know you're getting a quality rig. Of course, where's the fun in buying a computer sight unseen? Right now, HP is giving everybody an eyeful of everything, making loads of renewed and fully restored… READ THE REST
This collapsible cart is built to carry almost 300 pounds to supply all your summer adventures
As a summer of outdoor activities gets closer, all those "go big" plans for 2021 — the year the world reopened — are going to have to get real. But it's not just about where you're going. It's also about how you're getting there. And how you're trudging all those umbrellas and towels out to… READ THE REST
The Cheerble Board Game helps your cat stay active and entertained even when you're not there
Cats…they're a challenge, aren't they? As a cat parent, simple, easy answers for keeping your feline active, engaged, and energized aren't usually very simple. And if they are, they probably aren't going to hold your kitty's attention for long. They're pretty smart — and they get bored with one-trick pony toys and games pretty quick.… READ THE REST