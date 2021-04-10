HP is unleashing desktops, laptops, Chromebooks, and more at up to 60% off

If you're itching for a computer upgrade, Hewlett Packard is one of the half-dozen brands you can buy sight unseen and know you're getting a quality rig. Of course, where's the fun in buying a computer sight unseen?

Right now, HP is giving everybody an eyeful of everything, making loads of renewed and fully restored HP model desktops, laptops, and Chromebooks available at big savings off their regular prices. At savings of up to 63 percent off, you can not only score quality refurbished tech but do it at a big discount off the brand new prices.

Desktops

The Compaq Elite has been an HP staple for years among business buyers looking to outfit their offices. With this deal, you get one completely cleaned up and performing like it just came out of the box. This tower comes with a beefier Core i7 processor, which should be more than enough horsepower to get you through all of your biggest tasks, as well as a 500GB hard drive, expanded RAM capabilities, and Windows 10 pre-installed as your operating system.

The ProDesk is the baseline HP desktop computer — and even as the basic model, it's still packing plenty of features for even the hardest-charging multi-taskers and heavy users. Whether you go with the 8GB of RAM and 240GB of hard drive space with the G3, or go with the 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage from the G2 for an additional $94, you're still getting an Intel i5-driven system capable of handling all your most important personal and professional duties.

The EliteDesk offers a few more bells and whistles than the ProDesk models, but the same reliability and performance standard you'd expect from an HP desktop. The EliteDesk 800 G2 sports a newer Intel i7 quad-core processor and maximized memory, but the i5 and 8GB of RAM in the EliteDesk 800 G3 for $440.52 is nothing to sneeze at either. The G2 also includes a full set of accessories, including a keyboard and mouse, not to mention an improved Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 graphics card to improve all of your viewing and game-playing sessions.

Gaming PCs

Speaking of that souped-up Nvidia graphics card, it's also standard issue in a full range of HP desktop systems optimized for gamers. You can choose from the ProDesk 600 with either a wireless keyboard and mouse configurations or one with an ultra-cool Periphio gaming accessories package for an additional $64, including a slick while keyboard, mouse, headset, and mousepad collection that will definitely catch some attention. Or go with the EliteDesk 800 version, also primed for top-flight gaming experiences at $757.32.

Laptops

The ProBook is almost like having a laptop and a tablet at the same time. With its 360-degree hinges, you can create content with the keyboard in laptop mode, flip it for reading, drawing, or other activities in tablet mode, or even pop it up like a stand so you can watch videos without holding it using tent mode. You can go with a refurbished model for over $100 off. You can save even more with a Grade B unit that could have signs of wear like scratches, faint screen blemishes, pressure marks, small dents, or broken plastics.

If you don't need all the heavy-duty processing power of a laptop and just want to play games, surf the web, or watch videos, this Chromebook 11 could be your best bet. Both editions have slight variations in the port configurations between USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and HDMI connectivity, but both are available at just under $110 right now, perfect for a young user or as an easy portable business tool.

Prices subject to change.