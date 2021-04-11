Get 2 years of VPN protection with Private Internet Access for more than 70% off

In the world of VPN services, there are dozens of little fish providers swimming in every direction with names and features changing almost daily. Then…there are the VPN whales. With over 30 million downloads, more than a decade of operation, and with a mantlepiece full of industry hardware, Private Internet Access definitely fits the role of a VPN colossus.

Launched back in 2009, PIA has been one of the most trusted names in online protection for most of that time, earning distinctions like a PC Mag Editor's Choice, a spot on CNET's Best VPN Services of 2021 list, and a cumulative 4.6 out of 5-star rating from more than 100,000 reviews in both the Apple App Store and Google Play. In VPN, it doesn't get much more heritage than PIA.

Despite that standing, Private Internet Access hasn't been sleeping on its laurels, continuing to offer new features and a widening net of availability to keep users both protected and optimized as they trek across the web.

That elite reach starts with PIA's incredibly vast server network, including over 35,500 servers in 100 locations in more than 77 countries worldwide. That variety of login options allows users to cloak their online activity while appearing to be from virtually anywhere, offering security against anyone looking to lock on to your IP address or use those details to mine information or put your sensitive web activities at risk. Powerful Blowfish CBC encryption keeps data secure, while unlimited bandwidth ensures your browsing speed remains lightning fast.

That wide-ranging network also makes it easy to bypass censored or geographically blocked websites, apps, or streaming services so you can watch whatever you want from wherever you are.

As for those new abilities, PIA is sporting an improved MACE feature, which blocks ads, trackers, and malware. And unlike lesser services that only cover 1, 2, or up to 5 devices, a PIA subscription also stretches beyond, covering up to 10 devices simultaneously, all with unlimited bandwidth.

Right now, a 2-year subscription to Private Internet Access VPN services is a $258 value, but with the current deal, users only pay less than $35 a year, or just $69.95.

Prices subject to change.