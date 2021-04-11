The influence of Ian Dury and the Blockheads' "Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick"

On this episode of Songs That Changed Music, Warren looks back at Ian Dury and the Blockheads' massive and unlikely 1979 UK hit, "Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick."



Ian Dury and the Blockheads were always something of an anomaly in the post-punk/New Wave scene of the time. They brought punk energy to their music, and were embraced by that audience, but they also brought impressive musicianship and influences ranging from disco and funk to jazz and theatrical music.



And, spoiler alert. Regardless of what you might have made of the lyrics, they're actually about Dury's polio walking cane.

