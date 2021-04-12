A 2021 update on the disappearing Salton Sea

The Salton Sea, California's largest 'oops, we didn't want a lake there' lake continues to dry up.

Over its thousands of year history, the Salton Sea has been the Salton Sink or the Salton Sea. An early 1900s irrigation error resulted in a massive diversion of the Colorado River that refilled the basin. Farm irrigation run-off kept the Lake in varying states of fill for decades, but since the 1970's the lake started to dry-up.

A few years back changes to water-use in Southern California really stepped up the decline.