Fantastic tonight show appearances separated by 10 years

Watch Steven Wright's fantastic first performance on Carson; a performance so great it got him the legendary wave over from Carson.
Then enjoy Wright with 10 years experience and familiarity.
Australian comedian Lewis Spears was on-stage mocking Prince Philip only to have an unusual audience response: "he just died!" Talk about perfect comic timing. READ THE REST
On Wednesday's A Late Show, Stephen Colbert did a funny Space News segment on the news of an upcoming reality show, Space Hero, where contestants will live as if they were on a space station and compete in astronaut-related challenges. The winner will allegedly get to travel to the International Space Station. As Stephen points… READ THE REST
In Simone's latest video, she makes a seat/bed for her dog, Scraps, that she can also sit on as she works. Scraps only has three legs, so Simone had to create something that Scraps felt secure in getting on/off of. There are lots of endearing and funny moments in this video. I laughed out loud… READ THE REST
