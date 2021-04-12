Florida Senator makes up award for failed President

US Senator and Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee Rick Scott presented former President Donald J. Trump an award for being who he is.
The award for failing to win re-election is some chocolate cake at Mar A Lago, and perhaps a lot time in the New York court system.
Trump was given a bowl and deemed a Champion of Freedom, which is an award that Republicans made up to make Trump happy.
Here is how the National Republican Senatorial Committee described the award, "This weekend, NRSC Chairman Rick Scott presented President Donald J. Trump with the NRSC's inaugural Champion for Freedom Award. This award is presented to conservative leaders who have worked tirelessly to create good jobs, protect the values that make our country great, and stop the Democrats' socialist agenda."
Here is the Huffington Post take:
If you've never heard of the "Champion for Freedom" award, that's because it hasn't existed before. The small, ceremonial dish sounds like a made-up gesture designed to placate an angry former president who spent the weekend fuming at GOP leaders ― including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) ― and lying about the 2020 presidential election, lies such as those that led to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.