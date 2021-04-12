Florida Senator makes up award for failed President

US Senator and Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee Rick Scott presented former President Donald J. Trump an award for being who he is.

The award for failing to win re-election is some chocolate cake at Mar A Lago, and perhaps a lot time in the New York court system.

Politics USA:

Trump was given a bowl and deemed a Champion of Freedom, which is an award that Republicans made up to make Trump happy. Here is how the National Republican Senatorial Committee described the award, "This weekend, NRSC Chairman Rick Scott presented President Donald J. Trump with the NRSC's inaugural Champion for Freedom Award. This award is presented to conservative leaders who have worked tirelessly to create good jobs, protect the values that make our country great, and stop the Democrats' socialist agenda."

Here is the Huffington Post take: