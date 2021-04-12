The creative geniuses at Squirrel Monkey are back with another "What if?" video. This time, they present a 1990s version of Instacart, called Insta-Cart. It's exactly what a 1993 online grocery delivery service would be like.
Funny video — what if Instacart was around in 1998?
- Wonders of the World Wide Web
If Amazon existed in the 1980s
Activate your willing suspension of disbelief because Squirrel Monkey's back with Wonders of the World Wide Web. In this episode, they envision Amazon, "the department store of the future," as a virtual department store in the eighties. It's not historically accurate by any means, but that's part of what makes it so fun to watch.… READ THE REST
