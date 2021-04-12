How tally sticks were used in medieval England

Gareth Branwyn

I have to admit, I thought I was up on my dead media, but I didn't really know much about the medieval history of the tally stick, a record-keeping technology that stretches all the way back to the Upper Paleolithic. I love the concept of carving off a piece, or splitting it in half, so that you have a receipt.

Image: Screengrab