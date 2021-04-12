If you say "Open butthole" to a Tesla, the charge port opens

Tesla owners have determined that saying "Open butthole" to their Teslas opens the charge port at the rear of the vehicle. Demonstration below. Apparently, "open bunghole" and "close bunghole" also work. From Teslarati:

Interestingly enough, comments from other Tesla owners indicated that the "Open Butthole" voice command actually opens their vehicles' rear trunk instead. This is quite interesting, as it shows that while the voice command is definitely linked to a Tesla feature, the company is yet to standardize which feature is activated with the command.

While the "Open Butthole" and "Close Butthole" voice commands are undoubtedly silly, the feature is undeniably Tesla. Even before this recent Easter egg, after all, members of the Tesla community have already discovered that their vehicles respond to voice commands like "My balls are cold," which turns on the driver's seat heaters, or "Enable/Disable Life Support," which turns the climate control on or off.